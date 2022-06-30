The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 100 Southern Blvd., Nesconset recently unveiled their newly-renovated healing center to the community with a ribbon-cutting event that included a tour of the renovated lobby and dining areas.

The event was attended by Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy, Suffolk Comptroller John Kennedy and New York State Assemblyman Michael J. Fitzpatrick who presented proclamations.

“We are so excited to share these premier renovations with our Nesconset community,” shared Stephanie Malone, Administrator of The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset. “We are so proud to showcase The Hamlet as an all-encompassing center to not only rejuvenate and recover, but to do so in a luxurious healing environment.”

Along with their reimagined dining space and lobby, as a member of the CareRite Centers network, the Hamlet has partnered with Celebrity Chef Anne Burrell, Food Network star and host of shows such as primetime franchise Worst Cooks in America, Chef Wanted, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef.

“When you work at The Hamlet, you truly work as a family. We find ourselves fortunate to care for our residents in such a beautiful space, supported by a team who keeps our patients and team members’ interests top of mind at all times,” added Malone.

The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the subacute and long-term skilled nursing populations in New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. For more information, call 631-361-8800 or visit www.hamletrehab.com.