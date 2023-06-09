‘Hairspray’ returns to the big screen June 11 & 14

“Good Morning Baltimore!” In honor of its 35th anniversary, the 1988 hit musical comedy Hairspray returns to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 14, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events.

It’s Baltimore, 1962, and a rebellious teenager with the biggest bouffant on the block, Tracy Turnblad, attempts to be one of the featured stars on a popular dance show and win the coveted “Miss Auto Show” crown as she fights against racial discrimination in this film created and directed by John Waters.

The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Ricki Lake, Divine, Sonny Bono, Debbie Harry, Jerry Stiller, Michael St. Gerard and Ric Ocasek. The film laid the groundwork for the hit Broadway show of the same name, which debuted in 2002 and has won eight Tony Awards.

Each screening includes two very special introductions — one by John Waters, discussing his creative process behind the film and its enduring status — and the other by film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, who breaks down the film that has become one of the most popular comedies of all time, both on Broadway and the big screen.

Locally the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema de Lux in Holtsville, AMC Loews Stony Brook 17; and Showcase Cinema de Lux in Farmingdale on June 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. and on June 14 at 7 p.m. To order tickets in advance, visit www.fathomevents.com.

