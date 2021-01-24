Gurwin’s assisted living facility begins roll out of Pfizer vaccine

Residents and staff at Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences assisted living community, part of the Gurwin Healthcare System in Commack, received their first dose of the two-dose BioNTech Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 this week.

Walgreens, Gurwin’s pharmacy partner in providing the COVID-19 vaccine, had a number of pharmacists on hand to administer more than 200 doses of the vaccine on Monday at the assisted living community, and are scheduled for two additional clinics to complete the vaccination and allow others who may have missed the first clinic to receive it.

Residents and staff at Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the Healthcare System’s 460-bed skilled nursing facility, received their first dose of the vaccine in December. Visiting has been restricted at all assisted living and long-term care facilities since March, when the COVID-19 crisis began, and is dependent on new cases of COVID-19 among staff and residents. The vaccine is seen as a ray of hope in fully reuniting families and returning to typical activities for residents.

“Our staff has done an amazing job in keeping our residents engaged and well,” said Michael Letter, Administrator/COO of the assisted living community. “Even though we’ve been able to have modified visiting sporadically, the vaccine is the first real step in being able to return to normalcy, and we are thankful to have been prioritized to receive the vaccine.” More than 50% of Gurwin’s assisted living community staff, and all but one resident, will have been vaccinated after the second clinic, set for February 8.