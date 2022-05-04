Calling all photographers! Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack is now accepting submissions for its 29th annual photo contest.

Amateur photographers, including students, are invited to submit their best photos for a chance to win a recognition award and cash prizes and the opportunity to have their work permanently displayed in the Center’s renowned Tiffin Gallery for the enjoyment of residents, staff and visitors.

Nearly 1000 submissions are received each year from across the globe and are judged by a panel of professional photographers who choose the winners based on clarity, composition, subject matter and suitability for display at the Center.

Grand Prize, Honorable Mentions, as well as a Best-in-Show winner will be chosen by a panel of judges, in each of 12 categories: Landscapes, Travel, People, Pets, Children, Wildlife, Nature, Still Life, Student, Altered/Enhanced, Long Island/New York and Action/Sports.

Gurwin residents and staff will also weigh-in on their favorites, choosing several “Resident/ Staff Selections” from among the entries.

The Gurwin Photo Contest is made possible each year by long-time sponsor The Tiffen Company, in memory of Helen and Nat Tiffen, the company’s founder and former Gurwin resident. Based in Hauppauge, The Tiffen Company is a leading manufacturer of glass filters and other fine products for digital, still, video, motion pictures and television.

Photographers may submit up to seven photographs — color or black and white — at a fee of $5 per photo. Contestants should send their 8”x 10” or 8”x 12” printed photos along with a check payable to Gurwin to 68 Hauppauge Rd., Commack, NY 11725, attention: Gurwin Photo Contest. Deadline for submissions is June 15, 2022.

Photos not selected for an award are repurposed as reminiscence aids, visual stimulation and art therapy, providing a source of comfort and inspiration, specifically for residents in the Center’s Memory Care Unit and Adult Day Care Programs, making each photo submission a “winner.”

Entry forms are available for download online at www.gurwin.org/about/photo-contest or by calling the Gurwin Public Relations office at 631-715-2757.