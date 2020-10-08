Gurwin Assisted Living celebrates milestone birthdays of 7 centenarians

The Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences assisted living community in Commack honored seven residents last week who reached or passed the century mark.

The milestone birthday celebration ­— a socially-distanced tea party — provided an opportunity for residents and staff alike to wish each centenarian well, and learn a bit about their lives. Adorned in top hats, tiaras and other festive attire, the residents were happy to spend the afternoon with some of their favorite staff members and fellow centenarians.

The group of seven — aged 100 to 104 — includes a Holocaust survivor, a retired New City policeman, aircraft engineer, teacher and homemaker, among others. Displaying vibrant energy throughout the festivities, the distinguished group proved that age is just a number.

Some chatted with guests, answering questions, providing advice and expressing wishes for health for everyone; others enjoyed mixing and mingling, sharing past experiences and memorable lifetime events. The honored guests were showered with affection by members of Gurwin staff who offered speeches, snapped photos, and even serenaded them with a personally penned tribute song.

Michael Letter, Administrator/Chief Operating Officer of the community, spoke with fondness for the residents and gratitude to staff during an opening speech, saying “Today’s event is a celebration of the lives, legacy and longevity of our inspirational centenarians. I feel very privileged to know them all and am grateful to our staff that provides the nurturing care that enables our extraordinary residents to stay engaged connected and thrive.”