Gurwin announces winners of 2020 photo contest in socially distanced ceremony
The Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack recently announced the winners of their 27th annual Gurwin Photo Contest. Thirty winning photos were chosen from among more than 450 entries for permanent display in the 460-bed nursing and rehabilitation facility.
Taking top prize of Best in Show this year was Jan Golden for her photo “Happy Family.” Best in Show runner up was Barbara McCahill for “Three Amigos.” Both photographers are from Stony Brook.
In light of the times and in the interest of safety, the awards ceremony was held virtually via Zoom, and included video commentary by winning contestants. Zoom participants enjoyed a slideshow presentation of the year’s winning selections, as well as winners from past contests.
The virtual format made it possible to have winners send in prerecorded videos of themselves, offering an inside look at the story behind their photos, their love for photography and their thoughts on what it means for their photos to be selected as winners in the Gurwin Photo Contest.
Gurwin’s renowned photo contest is much anticipated each year. The striking photos hung in the Center’s Tiffen Gallery — named for perennial contest sponsor The Tiffen Company after founder Nat Tiffen — are a signature element of the warm and welcoming environment at Gurwin. Each year, winning portraits are added to the gallery, with older photos moved to resident units for year-round enjoyment.
More than 1000 photos now adorn the walls of the nursing and rehabilitation center and are admired daily by residents, staff and visitors alike.
Tony Lopez (Tony Lopez Photography) and Chris Appoldt (Chris Appoldt Photography) served as judges for the contest. Residents and staff members also participated in the selection process, choosing winners in the “Resident/Staff Selections” category.
Photos not selected for display are utilized by Gurwin’s Therapeutic Recreation team as inspiration for art therapy projects, as well as for reminiscence programs for those with memory impairment, deeming every submission a “winner.”
“The community support we have received since the Contest’s inception nearly three decades ago is remarkable and serves to enhance the beauty of our Center,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of the Gurwin Healthcare System, of which the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is a part.
“The installation of the new artwork throughout our Center is something we all look forward to, and we are particularly touched by the continued support of the community during such a challenging year,” he added.
The Gurwin Photo Contest opens each year for submissions on February 15. Information on the contest can be found at www.gurwin.org/about/photo-contest/.
2020 WINNING SELECTIONS
Best in Show
‘Happy Family’ by Jan Golden/Stony Brook
Best in Show Runner-up
‘Three Amigos’ by Barbara McCahill/Stony Brook
Action/Sports Category
Grand Prize
‘Barrel Racer’ by Frank DiBenedetto/Coram
Honorable Mention
‘Fighter Planes Chasing Eagles’ by Jane Solomon/Old Bethpage
Altered/Enhanced Category
Grand Prize
‘American Eagle’ by Mike DiRenzo/East Yaphank
Honorable Mention
‘Boat Ride Around’ by Ellen Gallagher/Melville
Children’s Category
Grand Prize
‘Sibling Love’ by Debbie Monastero/Bohemia
Honorable Mention
‘Here I Come’ by Sarah Holmstrom/Smithtown
Landscapes Category
Grand Prize
‘Richardson Highway’ by Carol Goldstein/Setauket
Honorable Mention
‘Napali Coastline’ by Deidre Elzer-Lento/Northport
Long Island/ NY Category
Grand Prize
‘The Hot Dog Stand’ by Robert Guido/Huntington
Honorable Mention
‘East End Americana’ by Dianne Booth/Bohemia
Nature Category
Grand Prize
‘Blue and His Fish’ by Carol Goldstein/Setauket
Honorable Mention
‘Solo Bloom’ by Jan Golden/Stony Brook
People Category
Grand Prize
‘Torah Scribe’ by Herb Knopp/East Northport
Honorable Mention
‘Calling It a Day’ by Tom Caruso/Smithtown
Pets Category
Grand Prize
‘Best Friends’ by Sarah Holmstrom/Smithtown
Honorable Mention
‘I Got Caught!’ by Deidre Elzer-Lento/Northport
Still Life Category
Grand Prize
‘Workbench’ by Robert Oliva/Smithtown
Honorable Mention
‘Just Hanging’ by Deborah Jahier/Huntington Station
Travel Category
Grand Prize
‘Queenstown’ by Meghan Scherer/East Northport
Honorable Mention
‘Three Brothers’ by Carol Milazzo-DiRenzo/East Yaphank
Wildlife Category
Grand Prize
‘Dinner Time’ by Debbie Monastero/Bohemia
Honorable Mention
‘Puffin Interaction’ by Bobbie Turner/Bohemia
Student Category
Grand Prize
‘Alone in the Unknown’ by Anne Koszalka/East Williston
Honorable Mention
‘Aspen After Dark’ by Joshua Sukoff/Huntington
Resident/Staff Selections
‘Can I Help You’ by Alan Sloyer, M.D.
‘New Mother’ by Bobbie Turner
‘Baby Kit Fox Leaving Its Den’ by Chuck Goodman
‘Facetime Surprise’ by Michael Oross