Comsewogue Library Spreads Seasonal Cheer ‘To Go’

Comsewogue Public Library, along with Elwood-based culinary school The Baking Coach, hosted a special Hot Chocolate and Cookies to Go! event Friday, Dec. 11. Staff delighted in how the event brought joy to the members and visitors who took part.

“I saw a lot of ‘smiling eyes’ that day,” said Adult Services Librarian Jennifer Quirk-Senyk, referring to the fact that all were wearing masks. “And so many people expressed their sincere thanks and said things like, ‘what a great idea.’”

This event was planned by library staff to be as pandemic-safe as possible. Participants practiced social distancing while picking up their goodies. Nothing was consumed on premises and everything was packaged to go. The hot chocolate part of the giveaway was “add your own hot water at home” but definitely included the marshmallows. The delicious, individually-wrapped iced snowman cookies were made by The Baking Coach, as were the hot chocolate cup and contents ensembles. To add to the fun, the Library gave out a limited number of Snickerdoodle baking kits to those who visited between the hours of 2 and 4:30 p.m., while supplies lasted.

