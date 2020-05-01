In response to the COVID-19 lock down, the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs had to find temporary homes for 280 dogs and puppies in their programs up and down the east coast. Within one week, the Foundation was able to place 175 dogs and puppies in homes on Long Island and NYC with dedicated volunteers (both old and new).

Having the dogs out of the kennels allows the Foundation to lower staff on site at their Smithtown campus to help contain the spread of the virus and adhere to the mandated 100% non-essential workers working remotely from home.

Their dedicated staff of trainers have each taken their dogs home to continue to train guide and service dogs in preparation for the time they can resume classes and placements of our assistance dogs with individuals with disabilities.

The Guide Dog Foundation is currently in urgent need of volunteer puppy raisers to open their hearts and homes to raise a future guide or service dog for an individual with disabilities. Who wouldn’t want to quarantine with a future assistance dog who will one day provide freedom to an individual with disabilities? To learn more, visit www.guidedog.org to apply or donate.