Grammy nominee Sara Caswell to celebrate album release at The Jazz Loft on May 19

Grammy Nominee and world class violinist Sara Caswell and her quartet will be performing music from her new album The Way to You at the Jazz Loft on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m.

Caswell will be performing with Jesse Lewis, guitar; Adam Cruze, drums; and Ike Sturm, bass.

“Sara Caswell and her quartet will certainly be filling the Jazz Loft with exceptional music” said Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel. “I hope everyone will come out to help celebrate the release of her new album.”

Caswell has been voted into the DownBeat Critics and Readers Polls every year since 2013. The album features the stellar band that Caswell has led for the past decade.

Tickets are available on website www.thejazzloft.org for $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Children or available to purchase at the door.