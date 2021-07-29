Gift of literacy: Two Long Island teens partner with Long Island nonprofit
Over the summer, Huntington resident Rachel Master and Setauket based teen Greenley Modica joined forces with Hewlett based Hindi’s Libraries to run book drives in their communities.
Master and her family dropped off more than 700 books at the Hindi’s Libraries Lemonade 4 Literacy event this Tuesday (which raised more than $200 to help subsidize the organization’s book shipments).
Hindi’s Libraries is an international non-profit organization founded in 2018 in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, beloved educator and mother who passed away due to a complication of Crohn’s Disease. Our organization was formed by Dovid Kanarfogel, Hindi’s husband, and Leslie Gang, a former colleague, in order to honor Hindi’s legacy by donating children’s books to families in need or with special needs who can benefit greatly from free reading material. Since our founding, we have donated over 200,000 books to more than 500 organizations spanning across the United States and international communities in Puerto Rico, Africa, India, and Israel. By continuing our work, we hope to spread literacy to children around the world and provide those less fortunate with access to books, at no cost.