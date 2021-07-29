Gift of literacy: Two Long Island teens partner with Long Island nonprofit

Over the summer, Huntington resident Rachel Master and Setauket based teen Greenley Modica joined forces with Hewlett based Hindi’s Libraries to run book drives in their communities.

Master and her family dropped off more than 700 books at the Hindi’s Libraries Lemonade 4 Literacy event this Tuesday (which raised more than $200 to help subsidize the organization’s book shipments).

Modica, whose neighborhood collection took place from March through May collected more than 2,000 children’s and young adult reads.

Books will now be reviewed, sorted and labeled by Hindi’s Libraries volunteers and shipped to nonprofits across the globe serving families and children in need.

“The best emails and calls to get are those from local teens and families looking to support us in unique and creative ways. It allows our team the chance to give members of our community the opportunity to form a meaningful connection to our nonprofit,” explained Leslie Gang, Hindi’s Libraries cofounders.

