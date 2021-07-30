Explore Long Island maritime history with new Vanderbilt lecture series
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer a series of three lectures on Long Island maritime history beginning in August. Following the lectures, which will be given in the Reichert Planetarium, the Museum will hold book signings and offer refreshments. Tickets are $6 per person. Members are free. JOIN NOW!
Bill Bleyer, Author and Journalist
Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 7:00 pm
This PowerPoint lecture covers the development of submarines and torpedoes, the landing of Pan Am Clippers in Port Washington, the world’s most innovative whaling captain, and more. Mr. Bleyer, a former Newsday staff writer, has written four books on Long Island history, including Long Island and the Sea: A Maritime History and Long Island and the Civil War. He is a freelance contributor to Newsday and magazines.
Dr. Robert B. MacKay, Historian and Author
Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 7:00 pm
“Fire and Ice: The Loss of the Steamship Lexington”
Brian E. O’Connor, Retired Attorney and Author
Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 7:00 pm