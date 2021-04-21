Friends of the Greenway hosts cleanup in Port Jefferson Station ahead of Earth Day

1 of 3

TREASURING OUR TRAILS

The Port Jefferson Station trailhead of the Greenway Trail was the recipient of some much needed love on Saturday, April 17, just in time for Earth Day. Led by the Three Village Community Trust’s Friends of the Greenway Trail Stewards Charlie McAteer and Herb Mones, volunteers spent the morning picking up litter and dead branches and painting over graffiti. Join the group on their next cleanup on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m. For more information, email [email protected]