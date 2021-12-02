Free mammogram screenings held in Selden Dec. 6 Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHealthLibraryTimes of Middle Country by Press Release - December 2, 2021 0 2 METRO photo Senator Mario R. Mattera (2nd Senate District), in cooperation with the Middle Country Public Library, is hosting the Stony Brook Cancer Center’s Mobile Mammography Van at the library’s Selden location. This no-cost breast cancer-screening event will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on Monday, December 6th at the library, which is located at 575 Middle Country Road. Stony Brook University Cancer Center operates and staffs the mobile van, which is supported by more than $3 million in funding from the New York State Department of Health. The van provides convenient access to screening services for all women in our area to ensure they get the information and services needed to protect themselves from breast cancer. This event is for women 40 and older who have not had a mammogram in the past year. To help ensure proper coordination of the event, residents are being asked to schedule an appointment by calling 631-638-4135. According to information provided by Stony Brook Cancer Center, most screenings are no cost to the patient since the cost of mammograms are covered by most insurance plans. Any resident without insurance will be referred to the New York State Cancer Services Program. “Thank you to the Stony Brook Cancer Center and the Middle Country Public Library for taking part in this important event. Hopefully, this will help residents who may face challenges that prevent them from accessing this very important regular screening get the information they need to protect their health. Early detection is the most critical protection in the fight against breast cancer and I hope everyone who needs this service will join us on December 6th,” stated Senator Mattera. For more information on this important event, including eligibility requirements and directions to the library, please visit Senator Mattera’s website at mattera.nysenate.gov.