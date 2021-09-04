Free health screenings at Comsewogue Library

Catholic Health Services will be offering free health screenings for adults on its outreach bus in the parking lot of Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This community health outreach program will provide free blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, and glucose screenings; along with patient preventative health education and referrals as needed.

These free health screenings will be administered by a Catholic Health registered nurse. No appointments are necessary, insurance is not required and there are no fees. Open to all 18 years and older.

Questions? Call 631-928-1212.