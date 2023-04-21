Four Harbors Audubon Society to host spring lecture on bird banding

The Four Harbors Audubon Society kicks off spring with a lecture on bird banding at the Bates House, One Bates Road, Setauket on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

What have we learned from bird banding? How do you band a bird? Guest speaker Darlene J. McNeil will answer these questions and more.

McNeil got her start birding in 2004 after taking a master birder course in GA. She got her first camera in 2007 and became a “birder who holds a camera” to document her rare bird sightings. In September of 2011 she began volunteering at a bird banding station in TX and attended several bird banding courses to learn banding skills for her sub permit at Powdermill in PA, Braddock Bay in Rochester, NY, Appledore Island in NH and Belize.

Currently she holds a subpermit to band birds only in CT. To date she has handled over 1,500 birds in the banding process and has had the unique opportunity to hold every eastern warbler. Although Darlene does not band birds in New York, she is an avid birdwatcher and can be seen in the field often. Currently she works as a Neonatal Nurse Practitioner at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, and is a mom to 2 adorable Siberian Huskies, one whom is a certified Pet Therapy Dog.

All are welcome. There is no fee to attend this lecture. Masks are recommended.

Email fourharborshero[email protected] to register.