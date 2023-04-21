Suffolk County Police to hold property auction April 26

The Suffolk County Police Department will hold a property auction on Wednesday, April 26 at the Property Section, located at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank.

The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of the jewelry and select property on Tuesday, April 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Among the items being auctioned include jewelry, bicycles, tools, landscaping equipment, electronics, iPhones and more.

Participants must be at least 18 years old to bid. All items are sold in “as is” condition and must be purchased with cash.

For more information, please call 631-852-6862.