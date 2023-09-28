‘Four Creative Visions’ art exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery

Henry David Thoreau once said, “The world is but a canvas to our imagination.” The latest exhibit at the Mills Pond Gallery, Four Creative Visions, seems to have taken inspiration from that very quote. The beautiful show opens on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 20.

The exhibit features four Long Island artists — Dorothy Fortuna (Smithtown), Lynn Kinsella (Brookhaven), Lynn Staiano (Smithtown), and Robert Wallkam (Port Jefferson) — each sharing their creative voice through a different medium (acrylic, oil, pastel, watercolor) and capturng the landscapes of Long Island and distant destinations, showing us the poetry and beauty in seemingly ordinary places.

Pastel artist Dorothy Fortuna enjoys exploring as she travels in search of new subjects for paintings. “The passion I have for the world around me inspires creativity. Pastel painting and the techniques involved in placing color and blending color then allow me to achieve the sense of water movement or a perspective of the land that can create depth and value, transforming a flat surface into a place we can recognize and relate to,” she explained.

Watercolor artist Lynn Kinsella attended Phoenix School of Design in Manhattan and went on to work in book publishing specializing in layout and illustration. After retirement, she decided to expand her creativity by taking watercolor classes. Kinsella’s watercolor paintings have been exhibited in galleries and juried exhibitions across Long Island. “I paint primarily in watercolor with a focus on nature. I enjoy painting scenes reflective of the local environment,” said Kinsella.

Artist Lynn Staiano is a licensed psychotherapist by day, and a landscape artist in the evenings and weekends. She is a self-taught artist who has always been a lover of the arts. Staiano has developed a passion and talent for painting landscapes using both oils and acrylics. “I observe and appreciate little details in nature; reflections in water, how the sunlight diffuses through the trees, how cloud formations change and how their shadows cover the grass,” she said.

Port Jefferson artist Robert Wallkam has been painting since his college days. He has a broad and interesting background, having received a master’s degree in fine art, studied business, and taught high school art. In addition to his passion for painting, Wallkam enjoys a wide variety of artistic pursuits, most notably landscape architecture, a field which he has worked in for many years. His art has been widely exhibited across Long Island. He has worked in many mediums but currently acrylic is his favorite.

The public is invited to an opening reception for Four Creative Visions on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. to meet the exhibiting artists and view their work.

The Mills Pond Gallery, 660 Route 25A, St. James is open Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is always free. For more information, call 631-862-6575 or visit www.millspondgallery.org.