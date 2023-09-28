Bulls East football blown away by West Babylon 38-0

Smithtown East wide receiver Joey Fallon makes a leaping catch. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Timmy Kinahan breaks up the pass play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue High School senior Matt Nowlan is named among Newsday’s top 100 high school football players of 2023. Photo courtesy CSD
Smithtown East senior Lucas Santangelo breaks out of the backfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East quarterback Jake Fields rolls out looking for a receiver down field. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East wide receiver Andrew Carbonara lays out for the pass. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East quarterback Jake Fields throws deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ryan Diffley in on the tackle for the Bulls. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East senior Ryan Diffley lunges for the tackle. Photo by Bill Landon
Smithtown East quarterback Jake Fields follows lead blocker Charlie Tomasino. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

It was a rain-soaked field with howling winds at Smithtown East high school when the Bulls had their hands full against the Eagles of West Babylon Saturday afternoon in a Division II matchup. 

West Babylon struck first and often, peppering the scoreboard with 23 points in the 1st quarter, 15 more in the 2nd while holding the Bulls scoreless at the half.

Smithtown East struggled to find traction the rest of the way as West Babylon pulled its starters and flushed their bench to blank the Bulls 38-0.

The win lifts West Babylon to 3-0 on the season while the loss drops the Bulls to 0-3.

Smithtown East retakes the field with a road game against Huntington Friday night at 6 p.m. in search of that elusive first win

— Photos by Bill Landon

 

