Bulls East football blown away by West Babylon 38-0

1 of 10

By Bill Landon

[email protected]

It was a rain-soaked field with howling winds at Smithtown East high school when the Bulls had their hands full against the Eagles of West Babylon Saturday afternoon in a Division II matchup.

West Babylon struck first and often, peppering the scoreboard with 23 points in the 1st quarter, 15 more in the 2nd while holding the Bulls scoreless at the half.

Smithtown East struggled to find traction the rest of the way as West Babylon pulled its starters and flushed their bench to blank the Bulls 38-0.

The win lifts West Babylon to 3-0 on the season while the loss drops the Bulls to 0-3.

Smithtown East retakes the field with a road game against Huntington Friday night at 6 p.m. in search of that elusive first win

— Photos by Bill Landon