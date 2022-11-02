Fortunato Breast Health Center reaccredited by NAPBC for excellence in breast health care

The Fortunato Breast Health Center at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson has earned accreditation status from the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.

To achieve voluntary NAPBC accreditation, a breast center demonstrates compliance with NAPBC standards that address leadership, clinical services, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement for patients. Breast centers seeking NAPBC accreditation undergo a site visit every three years.

“At the Fortunato Breast Health Center, we are proud to receive this ongoing accreditation in recognition of our continued service and exemplary care provided to our community,” said Michelle Price, MD, Medical Director of the Breast Center. The Center first received NAPBC accreditation in 2009.