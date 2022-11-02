Motorcyclist seriously injured in Port Jefferson crash

Jeffrey Smith was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Trike on East Broadway, near Bridle Path, when he struck a deer crossing the roadway at approximately 11:25 a.m. Smith was knocked off his motorcycle and struck his head onto the pavement. The three-wheel motorcycle continued to travel unoccupied for approximately 1⁄4 mile until it drove off the roadway, striking several bushes before stopping in the side yard of 101 Hoyt Lane.

Smith, 77, of Smithtown, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in serious condition. The deer was gone upon police arrival.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-852-8652.