FL!P Circus brings national tour to Smith Haven Mall

Featuring new acts in an intimate big top experience

The circus is coming to town! As part of its 2023 national tour, FL!P Circus will put down stakes at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from April 14 to 24. The show will celebrate the great American circus tradition and highlight the enduring human spirit.

Created by the Vazquez family, the big top experience that wowed audiences across the country when it debuted last year will feature fan favorites alongside an assemblage of brand new international acts that are sure to amaze and amuse.

On its debut tour, audiences and critics alike raved about this intimate new circus brand and its energetic show which takes place under a distinctive red and white, 800-seat, climate-controlled big top tent with no seat more than 50 feet from the ring. The front row is so close that those sitting there often find themselves being brought into the ring to be part of the fun!

There is nothing quite like live entertainment and Fl!p Circus celebrates the great American circus tradition that has brought families and friends together to celebrate life and create fun, lasting memories for over 200 years. Audiences are invited to leave their cares behind and enter a world where the laughs are plentiful and the wows only stop when the show ends.

Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure which will feature audience favorites Stiv and Roni Bello, Italy’s “siblings of silliness”; a trapeze act by Carolina Vazquez; and the Duo Vanegas on the rotating Wheel of Steel.

The show will also introduce The Bello Sisters, who amazed audiences on America’s Got Talent with their incredible body-bending and handstand skills; the Super Tumblers acrobatic act; the Bingo Troupe featuring a high-energy display of dance, acrobatics and unicycle, and more. The entire production will move to the beat of the live FL!P Circus Band which provides the soundtrack to all the fun.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $25 for children and $40 adults with senior/military/handicap discounts available. For tickets and additional information, visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement. For more information, call 877-829-7839.