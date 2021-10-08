Flag code demonstration at TVHS a success

1 of 7

The Three Village Historical Society had a wonderful turnout on Oct. 1 for their retired flag box unveiling, flag code demonstration and flag raising event.

Nearly 50 people came by while Holly Brainard, former Regent of the Anna Smith Strong DAR and current TVHS trustee, led an interactive US Flag Code demonstration with members from BSA Troops 355, 70 and 2019, BSA Pack 333 and the Ward Melville Student Government, along with members of the community.

The event included an unveiling of a new retired flag box donated by BSA troop 2019, that will be maintained by BSA troop 355, and an American Flag Kit raffle. The crowd then moved to the 30-foot flag pole, outfitted with a brand new solar light in front of TVHS, to recite the Pledge of Allegiance while scouts raised the flag.

The US Flag retired flag drop box can be found outside of the Three Village Historical Society at 93 N. Country Rd. in Setauket and is officially open to the public to leave their worn or tattered flags. BSA troop 355 will schedule a flag decommissioning ceremony once the box is full. For more information, visit www.tvhs.org.