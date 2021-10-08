Residents fill the streets for St. James Day

A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
County Legislator Rob Trotta talks to constituents. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Students from Chorus Line Dance Studio pose for the camera. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Representatives from F45 were on hand to demonstrate their fitness program. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Students from Seiskaya Ballet pose for the camera. Photo by Rita J. Egan
A scene from the Oct. 3 St. James Day. Photo by Rita J. Egan

Lake Avenue in St. James was packed with hundreds of people on Oct. 3.

The St. James Chamber of Commerce presented its St. James Day along Lake Avenue between Woodlawn and Railroad avenues. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Attendees enjoyed food, listened to music, shopped for merchandise at vendors’ tables and talked to local elected officials.

Tours were also given of the former Calderon Theatre located at 176 2nd Avenue. The  nonprofit community group Celebrate St. James Past-Present-Future hopes to save the building to be used as an entertainment venue in the future.

