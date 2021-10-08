Residents fill the streets for St. James Day

1 of 11

Lake Avenue in St. James was packed with hundreds of people on Oct. 3.

The St. James Chamber of Commerce presented its St. James Day along Lake Avenue between Woodlawn and Railroad avenues. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Attendees enjoyed food, listened to music, shopped for merchandise at vendors’ tables and talked to local elected officials.

Tours were also given of the former Calderon Theatre located at 176 2nd Avenue. The nonprofit community group Celebrate St. James Past-Present-Future hopes to save the building to be used as an entertainment venue in the future.