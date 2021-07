This home overlooks the 17th hole on the back 9.The 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style home was renovated 5 years ago with new sunroom, heating, central A/C, windows, flooring and kitchen.

Cathedral ceiling, custom windows and cabinetry, quartz counters and stainless appliances are additional features- as well as a 40ft living/dining room, fireplace, basement, garage, and so much more. $893,000.

For more information click here