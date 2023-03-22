Fischer and White retain seats in Head of the Harbor election

In this year’s Village of Head of the Harbor March 21 election, trustees Jeffrey Fischer and Daniel White were challenged by Lisa Davidson.

Davidson decided to run after joining with fellow residents to oppose a proposed dock that would have been constructed by Cordwood Park.

Fischer and White retained their seats with 186 and 164 votes, respectively. Davidson garnered 141 votes.

In her concession statement, Davidson said she will continue to be involved in the village.

“I will remain a vigilant observer and citizen doing everything I can to protect Head of the Harbor from the looming onslaught of development and a board of trustees and mayor who too often misconstrue the easy way out with the right way forward.”