The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted an official ribbon cutting for Fedora Lounge Boutique Hair Salon on Sept. 10.

The business relocated from upper Port to the former Captain’s Lady Salon at 404 Main Street next to Jolie Powell Real Estate on June 10.

“I love my new location because I’m further into the village and I’ve met so many new friends walking by. It has a great vibe, big beautiful windows, walking distance to some of the best restaurants on the island and a bunch of small business owners supporting each other!” said owner Kristine Murillo.

Specializing in hair extensions and replacement, coloring, cutting and straightening, the salon also offers eye lash styling, nail and makeup services, teeth whitening, waxing, and reflexology.

Pictured from left, John Paul Mitchell Systems educator and stylist Nina Emanuele, chamber director Nancy Bradley, stylist Diane S., owner Bryan Tornee, owner/stylist Kristine Murillo, stylist Dominique B., chamber president Mary Joy Pipe, nail professional Kathleen D., Port Jefferson Deputy Mayor Stan Loucks, and stylists Lisa P. and Ally G.

Operating hours are Mondays by appointment, Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays.

To make an appointment, call 631-374-9583. For more information, please visit www.fedoraloungehair.com.