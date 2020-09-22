Selden Man Arrested for Multiple Alleged Burglaries and Trespassing

Suffolk County Police said they have arrested a man for allegedly burglarizing and trespassing in multiple residences in Coram, Medford, Middle Island and Selden over the past two years.

After an investigation, police said they arrested Tyamie Bell, 41 of Selden. He was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary, two counts of 2nd degree criminal trespass and four counts of 3rd degree criminal trespass.

The man allegedly entered yards or residences in Coram, Medford, Middle Island and Selden between October 2019 and September 2020. Police said twice he was confronted by residents during these interactions.

According to police, he entered a yard on two seperate Cedarhurst Avenue homes in Selden on two dates Sept. 10 and Sept. 14. He had also allegedly entered the home of a person on Woodlawn Avenue in Selden Sept. 12.

Bell was also charged with 2nd degree possession of a forged instrument. He was arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sept. 22.