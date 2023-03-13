Farmingville 12-year-old reported missing

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a Farmingville boy who was reported missing early this morning (March 13).

Mertcan Cakmak left his home, located on Waverly Ave., on a bicycle sometime overnight and is possibly attempting to go to the Bronx. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 5:45 a.m. Mertcan, 12, is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing ripped jeans and a dark-color hooded sweatshirt. He has braces and a scar above his eye.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Cakmak’s location to call the Sixth Squad at 631- 854-8652 or 911.