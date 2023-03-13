Town of Brookhaven’s 37th annual Women’s Recognition Awards Ceremony to be held on March 23

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced the recipients of the 2023 Women’s Recognition Awards who will be honored at the 37th annual Women’s Recognition Night.

The event, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville at 6 p.m., is sponsored by the Town’s Office of Women’s Services.

Nominated by members of the community, the winners either live or work in the Town of Brookhaven and have demonstrated excellence in a variety of areas. Nominations were considered by members of Brookhaven Women’s Advisory Board and selected based on resumes and letters of recommendation. The 2023 Women’s Recognition Award winners are:

Business: Indu Kaur, resident of Port Jefferson Station

Communications/ Media: Edna J. White, resident of Coram

Community Service Professional: Tijuana Fulford, resident of Mastic Beach

Community Service Volunteer: Joyce A. Bourne, resident of Middle Island

Community Service Volunteer: Erin Dueñas, resident of Sound Beach

Education: Dr. Stephanie Engelmann, resident of Port Jefferson

Health Care Provider: Christina Kocis CNM, DNP, FACNM, Stony Brook Medicine

Law Enforcement: Candice Berezny, Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office

Legal Profession: Melissa Negrin-Wiener, resident of Port Jefferson

Medicine: Ramona Rajapaske, MD, resident of Port Jefferson

Religion: Kara Bocchino, resident of Centereach

Science: Dr. Allison McComiskey, resident of Port Jefferson

This year, the Supervisor, and the members of the Town Board each nominated a woman who resides in the Town to receive a Special Commendation for Outstanding Service. They are:

Supervisor Edward P. Romaine & Deputy Supervisor Daniel J. Panico: Miriam Gillies, resident of Center Moriches

Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich: Dr. Mei Lin “Ete” Chan, Stony Brook University

Councilman Michael A. Loguercio: Lorraine Kuehn, resident of Bellport

Councilwoman Jane Bonner: Jennifer Carlson, resident of Rocky Point

Councilman Neil Foley: Carol A. Seitz-Cusack, resident of Patchogue

Town Clerk Kevin J. LaValle: Patricia Oakes-Poggi, resident of Centereach

The Town of Brookhaven’s Office of Women’s Services, a Division of the Department of General Services, provides a variety of services for women and their families. For more information about the 37th Annual Women’s Recognition Awards Ceremony, please call 631-451-6146 or visit www.brookhavenny.gov.