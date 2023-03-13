SWR Wildcats fall short in Long Island Championship

In a historic first visit to the Long Island Class A Championship, the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats girls basketball team led by a single point with two seconds left in regulation.

However, Manhasset’s Caitlin Barrett went to the foul line, shooting two. Barrett missed the first but hit the second to tie the game at 45-all, forcing overtime.

The Wildcats trailed by three points in the opening minute of the four-minute overtime period. Manhasset was able to contain the Wildcats’ potent offensive pressure, edging ahead to win the game 58-51 at Farmingdale State College on Saturday, March 11.

Senior Sophie Costello led her team in scoring with 18 points. Seniors GraceAnn Leonard and Colleen Ohrtman scored 11 points, and senior Annie Sheehan netted six.

The Wildcats conclude their 2022-23 campaign as Suffolk County Class A champions with an impressive 24-2 record.

— Photos by Bill Landon

