Family Fun Wellness event heads to Smithtown Sept. 8

The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center will mark September as Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Recovery Month with a Family Fun Wellness Event for the community. This free event that all ages can enjoy will be held on Friday, September 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Branch Plaza Parking Lot (LA Fitness Shopping Center) on Main Street in Smithtown. All are welcome to attend to have fun with the community, get trained on the use of Narcan, and to hear about the drug and alcohol treatment and prevention services that Horizons provides.

The Family Fun Wellness Event will feature games, food trucks, face painting, a DJ, and much more. Horizons resource tables will be set up, filled with information about recovery services, the outpatient program, and substance misuse prevention education. Additionally, Horizons staff will provide Narcan training. Narcan training kits will be provided for free. Smithtown Public Safety will hold a Medicine Take Back Collection to encourage residents to safely dispose of unused medications.

“We at Horizons are excited to offer an event for Recovery Month to be a fun evening out for families of this community. Our Family Fun Wellness Fair will be an opportunity for families to meet community resources and local businesses, and dispose of medications that may be a risk for children and pets to ingest, all while kids get their face painted, listen to music played by the DJ and grab a bite to eat from a local food truck. Being a Recovery Month event, Horizons will be providing Narcan training as an offering to any who are interested. Narcan is a simple and easy to administer method to save the life of a person experiencing an opioid overdose. Recovery is a process of returning to a normal state of being and we know that can mean many things to different people in their individual situations and circumstances. Come down and experience what our resources have to offer and have a good time out in your local neighborhood,” said Joe Bieniewicz, Director of Drug and Alcohol Counseling Services

The rain date for this event is Sunday, September 9th from 4 to 7 p.m..

About Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Recovery Month:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and community members across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible.