Wanted for Huntington Station Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Huntington Station store.

A woman allegedly stole $605 worth of Haagen-Dazs ice cream from CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike, on August 30 at approximately 10:35 p.m. The woman has a tattoo on the back of her right calf and fled the scene as a passenger in a white SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.