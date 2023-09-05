Man arrested for assaulting a police officer after fight breaks out at wedding in St. James

Suffolk County Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was breaking up a fight at a wedding in Saint James on Sept. 4.

Fourth Precinct Patrol officers responded to a wedding at Flowerfield Celebrations, a catering establishment located at 199 Mills Pond Road after a 911 call reported a fight at approximately 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple skirmishes had broken out among the more than 100 guests at the wedding. Officers from the Second, Fifth and Sixth Precincts, Canine Section and Emergency Services officers, as well as Smithtown Park Rangers and Head of the Harbor Police officers also responded.

As officers were breaking up the fight and restoring order, Justize Murphy bit one officer on the arm and shoved another officer. A second man, Qeywon Wilson, obstructed another officer who was attempting to break up the fighting.

Wilson was charged with Obstructing Governmental Administration. He will be arraigned at a later date.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Murphy, 22, of Mastic Beach, with Assault 2nd Degree.