Family Fun Day heads to Stony Brook Village Center Sept. 30

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) and the Stony Brook Fire Department (SBFD) for Family Fun Day in Stony Brook Village on Saturday, September 30th with WMHO’s Annual Scarecrow Competition and the Stony Brook Fire Department’s Annual Fire Prevention Day and Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is free to the public.

Throughout the Stony Brook Village Center there will be over 35 scarecrows lining the sidewalks. Voting for WMHO’s Annual Scarecrow Competition will begin on Family Fun Day. Vote for your favorite scarecrow creation using ballots found in all shops and eateries in Stony Brook Village.

The SBFD Annual Fire Prevention Day and Open House will take place behind the Stony Brook Fire Department in Stony Brook Village. Here are several activities planned for people of all ages to enjoy!

— A Touch-A-Truck display allowing people of all ages to get an up-close look at big trucks and emergency vehicles such as firetrucks, ambulances, and the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal’s Mobile Command Post.

— The SBFD will be providing a knockdown house, which allows kids to operate a fire hose to knock down flames in a mock-up of a small house.

— Stony Brook University Fire Marshal’s Office will attend with their Fire Extinguisher Simulator allowing members of the community to learn how to use a fire extinguisher first-hand.

— Terryville Fire Department will be present with a Fire Prevention/Safety Trailer which has the ability to teach fire safety within a simulated home and also what to do at the sound of a smoke detector.

— The Explorer Post #0528, will provide information to children about junior firefighting and provide firefighting gear that kids can try on.

— There will be giveaways for children and adults. SBFD plans to raffle off smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers while teaching community members the importance of safety with these items. Servpro will giveaway desktop calendars, activity books and pens/pencils

— The SBFD will demonstrate vehicle extrications and how to put out stove top fires throughout the day.

— Stony Brook Medicine will be in attendance with their Mobile Stroke Unit, a specialized ambulance designed to provide specialized, life-saving care to people within the critical moments of stroke.

To learn more about the Stony Brook Village Family Fun Day and to learn more about the WMHO, call 631- 751-2244.