Fall Harvest Car Show & Swap Meet heads to St. James

Save the date! Long Island Cars will present a Fall Harvest Car Show & Swap Meet at Flowerfields Fairgrounds, Route 25A in Saint James on Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring classic and collectible automobiles including show cars from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, one-of-a-kind custom cars, antiques, exotics, muscle cars and imports. Show cars will compete in classed judging; trophies will be granted in more than fifty categories. The event will also feature vendors, free pumpkins for the kids, live music, food and cars for sale in the “Car Corral.” Rain date is Oct. 31. Admission is $10 adults; children under age 12 are free. Call 631-567-5898 or visit LongIslandCars.com for further information.