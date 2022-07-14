Explore farmers markets on the North Shore this summer

1 of 20

Visit your local farmers market to experience the range of fresh, local farm products, artisanal baked goods, specialty food items, hand-crafted items for home and body and so much more. Shop fresh, shop local, support your community! Above photos are from the Three Village Farmers Market on June 24.

Centereach

The farmstand at Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 15. 631-774-1556, www.hobbsfarm.info

Farmingville

◆ A farmers market will be held every Thursday through October from noon to 5 p.m. in the south parking lot of Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville. 631-451-8696

◆ Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville hosts a farmers market on June 18, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 631-260-7411

Huntington

A farmers market will be held in the parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays, June 5 to Nov. 20, from 7:30 a.m. to noon. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a farmers market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot (adjacent to Bahama Breeze), Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. year-round, 516-444-1280.

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport, hosts a farmers market on Saturdays, June 4 to Nov. 19 (closed Sept. 17), from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-754-3905

Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Farmers Market will be held at Jeanne Garant Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson every Sunday through Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 631-473-4724

Rocky Point

Old Depot Park, Broadway and Prince Road, in Rocky Point, hosts a farmers market on Sundays, June 5 to Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. www. rockypointfarmersmarket.org

Setauket

The Three Village Farmers Market is held Fridays on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket from June 3 to Oct. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. 631-901-7151, www.tvmobilemarket.com

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot on Saturdays, June 4 to Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. [email protected]

Wading River

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River holds a farmers market every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through Nov. 19. 631-929-3500