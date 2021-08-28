Engeman Theater raising funds for revitalization of Northport Village basketball court

Kevin O’Neill & Rich Dolce, owners of the John W. Engeman Theater, have joined forces with Northport High School 1995 Long Island Champion Boys Basketball Team in their effort to refurbish the iconic basketball court in Cow Harbor Park in downtown Northport Village to create an accessible place where kids can discover and nurture a love for the game.

“By working with the Northport Basketball Team, we are helping children and families have increased access to healthier lifestyles as well as safe, inclusive and innovative play opportunities for years to come,” said Kevin O’Neill.

“What’s been so inspiring is how many former classmates who are now parents have contributed to the initiative. As parents we have a unique perspective on how important a role sports play in building confidence and character. Kevin & Rich are parents too and have seen the benefits of sports on their own kids. They recognize that something as seemingly simple as a basketball court can have a profound impact on young people as they develop,” stated Doug Trani & Chris Wiebke, Northport Class of 1995 who are spearheading the efforts.

The Theater has pledged a $7,000 donation to the $23,861 already raised through the GoFundMe campaign that the team has set up.

All proceeds from ticket sales to SMOKEY JOES CAFE performances on 9/16 & 9/17 will be donated towards the project goal of $50,000.

“Basketball has had a profound impact on our lives, and it all stems from playing in our local parks here in Northport. Providing kids and teens the chance to fall in love with the game we did is an opportunity we didn’t want to pass up,” said Doug Trani.

The John W. Engeman Theater is located at 250 Main Street in Northport. To purchase tickets to the Sept. 16 or Sept. 17 performances of Smokey Joe’s Café, please call 631-261-2900 or visit www.johnengemantheater.com