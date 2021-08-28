New chef brings fresh ideas to Ruggero’s in Wading River

Ruggero’s Family Style Restaurant, located at the Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has announced that Brian Crawford has joined the team as the new executive chef introducing a fresh culinary perspective for a new refined menu.

We’re tempting to fashion classical Italian food in a modern bistro setting” says Crawford, “by using fresh local ingredients, seasonal ingredients, corn, tomatoes when they are in season and then other ingredients when the season changes.”

Growing up in the Berkshires, Chef Crawford developed an appreciation for cooking from his parents, who were both chefs “My parents were an inspiration into cooking overall, sometimes I call it a carnival lifestyle, restaurant world is the last of the carnies. So, they drove us all hard, and which helped me along my journey.” A 30-year journey of traveling the globe took him to in Chicago, San Francisco, DC, Shanghai and New York, honing his culinary skills. Most recently at as Culinary Director at BEA Restaurant, Executive Chef at Dean and Deluca’s, and serving as director and partner at the famed The Todd English Food Hall at the Plaza Hotel in New York. “I mentored under a chef in Chicago … Chef John Vlandis , he specialized in the California style of cooking Alice Waters – fresh organic and then as well I spend several years working with Todd English – learned fine Italian food and how to apply that to the American palate…I want to take all those experiences and put them on a plate for the guest.”

Crawford’s vision for Ruggero’s is to offer a “slow food” approach to the cuisine. Founded by Carlo Petrini in Italy in 1986, “Slow food” is an alternative to “fast food”, a concept based on dishes made from fresh locally sourced ingredients. Chef Crawford plans to offer more seasonal items sourced from Long Island, while also keeping with the traditional Italian fare that people expect when they visit. “We’re dealing with a lot more, fresh organic items, heirloom tomatoes, fresh organic broccolini so we want people to experience the freshness. We’re not just a sauce house, we’re a classic Italian sauce house, but we also have a variety of experiences for the more contemporary guest. So, if people had flavors in Manhattan or California, where they are looking for something more modern, and not just pasta and sauce, then we want them to have that experience.”

“At Ruggero’s we are very good about trying to keep what we do local, especially this time of year when everything is so fresh. Why buy a tomato shipped green two weeks ago from California and gassed up in a truck cross country when local Beefsteaks and Heirlooms are in peak season. Our fish is bought on Long Island from Mastic Seafood, our Meats and Chicken are mostly butchered locally at the Rocky Point Cow Palace, with some special duck breasts coming from the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, NY. We also work with a special program with Baldor Produce that connects chefs and restaurants with local in season produce. From that we get Kale, Spring, Mix and Baby Spinach from Sutur Farms in Calverton and Micro Greens From Koppert Cress in Cutchogue, NY among others. When I go out shopping myself for the restaurant I love the honey, corn, berries and peaches from May Farms in Wading River, but my favorite stop is Hudun Farms on Middle Country Road in Calverton. The squash and cucumbers make a perfect salad, and tomatoes are at peak now. Beefsteak tomatoes have a savory taste when salted, it’s like having a steak. And for about $45 you can pick up a bushel of plum tomatoes for making sauce. 50 pounds will come out to about 12 quarts of sauce” he said.

Crawford’s desire is for people to not only taste his food, but to appreciate the presentation, and how it feels on their palette. “I want you to have a total joyful experience in your food. And so, when you come, you’ve had great food and wonderful time and I just want people to come happy and leave happy.”

Ruggero’s menu includes favorite classic Italian dishes made with handmade fresh pasta and more modern dishes made from fresh, local ingredients like tuna avocado crudo. Gluten free and other dietary option are available upon request.

Restaurant hours are Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Closed Tuesdays. For more information, call 631-886-1625 or visit www.ruggerosrestaurant.com.