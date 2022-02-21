Emma Clark Library hosts Health and Hygiene Drive

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host a Health and Hygiene Drive from Saturday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, March 13.

Many of us take basic personal care items for granted, but they are essential for day-to-day health. The cost of these necessities can add up and may be inaccessible to some individuals. Thus, to support the community, the library will be collecting new toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, shampoo, mouthwash, razors, shaving cream, feminine hygiene products, baby wipes, diapers, and more.

These personal care items will be distributed to various local organizations that help those in need of supplies. A box will be located in the Library lobby and all (residents or nonresidents) are welcome to donate. Call 631-941-4080 for more information.