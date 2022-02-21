Royals steamroll over Smithtown Christian

Royals steamroll over Smithtown Christian

Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman boxes out in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe battles in the paint in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe goes to the rim in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe lays up for two in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Abigail Rolfe lays up for two in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Alexa Ayotte scores in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Alexa Ayotte scores in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman looks for the rebound in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman scores in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman scores in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman battles Smithtown Christian’s Abbey Loiacono for possession in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Amy Whitman boxes out in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Anna Matvya looks for an open shooter in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier shoots in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier battles down low in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Annie Maier shoots in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff’s Lola Idir #35 congratulates Annie Maier in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Caitlin Dickhuth drives the lane for the Royals in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Camryn Spiller drains a three-pointer in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff senior Camryn Spiller lets a three-pointer fly in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff coach Jesse Rosen congratulates Lola Idir in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir lays up for two in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir lays up for two in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir battles her way to the rim in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir nails a “four” pointer in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff junior Lola Idir scores in the class C/D championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich sets up the play in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich nails a three-pointer in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Maitreya Driscoll-Stremich #14 is congratulated by Lola Idir in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff freshman Savannah Florio pushes up court in the class C/D Suffolk championship game Feb 19. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff travels well. Bill Landon photo
Port Jeff travels well. Landon photo
Time out Port Jeff. Landon photo
Questionable call?

The Royals of Port Jefferson continued their winning ways with another victory in the Suffolk Class C/D Championship round of the playoffs at Newfield High School Feb. 19 where they steamrolled over Smithtown Christian 63-20.

Port Jeff senior forward Abigail Rolfe did what she’s done all season doing her damage from the paint leading her team in scoring with 25 points. Lola Idir a long-distance threat netted 20 and teammate Amy Whitman banked 5. Rounding out the game book for the Royals were junior forward Alexa Ayotte with four points and senior Camryn Spiller drained a triple, as did freshmen Anna Matvya and Maitreyea Driscoll-Stremich.

The win lifts the Royals 10-0 in league VII 16-2 overall where their only losses this season were against two top tier League I teams, Sachem North by only five points and to William Floyd by seven points. Talk about playing up!

Port Jeff continues the 2021-22 campaign with in the sub-regional final, aka the Long Island Championship round at home March 9. Game time to be determined.

All photos by Bill Landon

