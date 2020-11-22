Emma Clark Library holds Share the Warmth Drive

This has been a particularly trying year for so many. As such, Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will host a Share the Warmth Drive this holiday season to bring some compassion and positivity to the end of 2020. The staff will be collection new mittens, scarves, hats, gloves and socks from Nov. 23 to Jan. 3. The donation box will be located in the library’s lobby and items will be quarantined before being distributed to local charities. All are encouraged to donated (residents and non-residents) and all size items are welcome. For more info, call 631-941-4080.