Elwood’s John Glenn is one of 1,000 top U.S high schools

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School was recently named one of the 1,000 top high schools in the nation, as noted in the recently released 2023-24 U.S. News & World Report annual “Best High Schools” list. John Glenn ranked 867th nationally — out of approximately 18,000 schools — and 94th in New York State; the previous year Elwood was ranked 944th nationally.

This year’s “Best High Schools” edition evaluated and ranked nearly 18,000 public high schools at the national, state and local level, using a methodology based on college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

“This recognition is a collective effort of the entire Elwood community and organization,” Principal Corey McNamara said. “We commend our students for continuously striving to reach their fullest potential while challenging themselves throughout their educational journey.”