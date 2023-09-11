Long Island Museum welcomes Latinx artist exhibition, SOMOS/WE ARE

The Long Island Museum (LIM) has announced its latest exhibit, SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island, a groundbreaking show celebrating the rich cultural heritage and artistic contributions of the Latinx community of Long Island.

The exhibition, which opens on Sept. 14, includes works by over 80 participating artists—historic, established, and contemporary—and offers a unique opportunity to explore their diverse styles, media, compelling personal stories, and familial national origins.

From Brooklyn to Montauk, SOMOS showcases the works of creators who have grappled with questions of identity, history, and the many meanings of community. Guest-curated by Mexican-American artist Kelynn Alder, SOMOS situates Latinx artists within the historic fabric and the actively changing shape of the Long Island neighborhoods in which they live.

“When I first moved to Long Island thirty years ago and attempted to exhibit my paintings celebrating my Mexican ancestry, there was very little understanding or appreciation for Latinx art,” says Alder. “I felt very alone. For too long contemporary Latinx art has been marginalized, undervalued, and almost invisible. SOMOS/WE ARE is an overdue opportunity to exhibit a vibrant, diverse array of artwork that shows we not alone. Our cultures can no longer be ignored or thought of as irrelevant as these works bring light to the abundant talents of Latinx communities thriving across this very long island.”

The exhibition, which will be entirely bilingual in English and Spanish, is a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of Long Island’s Latinx community, which according to the 2020 US Census, comprises approximately 1.75 million people residing in Kings, Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk counties. In addition to works on loan from private collectors and the artists themselves, artworks are also on loan to SOMOS from the Brooklyn Museum and the Parrish Art Museum.

Some participating artists are Lidya Buzio, Darlene Charneco, Eugenio Cuttica, Hector deCordova, Esly Escobar, Marisol (Marisol Escobar), Virginia Jaramillo, Miguel Luciano, Esteban Najarro, Juan Carlos Pinto, Adrián Román, Freddy Rodríguez, Cinthya Santos-Briones, and Juan Sánchez.

“Under the vast umbrella of Latinx artists, there is so much diversity and talent,” said Nina Sangimino, Curator at the Long Island Museum. “We are excited for the public to see the beautiful, poignant, and at times challenging artwork being created within our local Long Island communities.”

SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island will be on view at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook from Sept. 14 to Dec. 17, filling the entire 4,000 square feet of the Art Museum.

A full slate of programming and events will accompany this exhibition throughout its run at the LIM. These events are mentioned below:

1) Thursday, September 21st (5:30-7:30 pm) – Summer Thursday Concert – Mariachi Nuevo Amanecer

2) Sunday, September 24th (2:00 pm) – National Museum of American History Curator Margaret

Salazar-Porzio talks about ¡Pleibol! In the Barrios and the Big Leagues / En los barrios y las

grandes ligas

3) ¡ESTAMOS! Symposium

Saturday, September 30th, 2023 (10 am – 3:00 pm)

The LIM hosts a one day symposium featuring a varied group of artists and scholars with

discussion revolving around the exhibition SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island. This

symposium will consist of performances, a panel discussion, gallery tour and much more for a

robust day of art and culture.

4) Tuesday, October 3rd (all day) – East End Bus Trip to artist studios and gallery space.

5) Sunday, October 15th (12 pm – 3:00 pm) – SOMOS tour/Gallery North collaboration featuring

printmaking demonstrations by master printmakers.

6) Sunday, October 29th (1:00 – 4:00 pm) – Halloween Family Fun and Día de los Muertos – crafts (including Ofrenda decoration), music, and much more!

The SOMOS exhibition and associated programming is being supported by the Suffolk County Office of Cultural Affairs (SCOCA). Latino Arts of Long Island (LALI) is a community partner for the project. For more information, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.