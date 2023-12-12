Elwood student leaders attend Compassion Without Borders

Elwood-John H. Glenn High School student leaders and role models recently attended the annual Compassion Without Borders Student Leadership Conference, sponsored by the Suffolk County Principals Association and hosted this year by Half Hollow Hills East High School.

The event provides young leaders a chance to network with their peers from across Suffolk County and learn from other students through leadership activities.

“John Glenn Student Council members were able to share experiences and ideas with other student leaders from throughout Suffolk County,” teacher Jon Maccarello said. “Our student leaders were able to discover their ‘why’ and find more motivation for bettering their community.”