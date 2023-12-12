Pedestrian killed in Farmingville hit-and-run crash

Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Farmingville on Dec. 11.

A man was crossing northbound on Horseblock Road, near Raymond Avenue, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound at approximately 6 p.m. As he was lying in the roadway, a Subaru Impreza struck the victim, then spun and crashed into a fire hydrant, a tree, and a parked Hyundai Tucson.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. The two male drivers of the Subaru and Hyundai were transported to Stonybrook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to contact Major Case Unit detectives at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain confidential.