Wanted for Selden Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly used stolen credit cards in Selden.

A woman reported two unknown women went through her unlocked vehicle, parked on Merrick Street, Holtsville, at approximately 2 a.m. on September 9 and stole a pocketbook containing credit and debit cards. At approximately 5:30 p.m. that day, two women used the credit cards at several stores, including Walgreens, located at 655 Middle Country Road, Selden.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.