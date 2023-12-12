Harborfields’ Olivia Eusanio named All-Region field hockey player

Harborfields High School student Olivia Eusanio was recently selected as an All-Region player by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association, recognizing her as one of only 171 players selected from over 500 spanning 20 states who were nominated this year.

NFHCA High School All-Region teams are made up of student-athletes that represent the highest level of field hockey players in their region.

“This is the very first time Harborfields has had an All-Region selection,” coach Lauren Desiderio said. “We are very, very proud of Olivia and the accolades she has worked so hard to achieve this past season. She truly represents the best of Harborfields through her athleticism, academic achievement and sportsmanship.”