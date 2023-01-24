East Setauket woman arrested for Leandra’s Law following car crash

Suffolk County Police arrested an East Setauket woman on Jan. 22 for Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with two 14-year-old girls in her vehicle.

Alison Drain was driving a 2018 BMW X5 northbound on Old Town Road in East Setauket with her daughter and her daughter’s friend in the vehicle, when she attempted to turn left on to Sheep Pasture Road and crashed into a southbound 2004 Lexus RX330 at approximately 5:25 p.m.

When Sixth Precinct officers arrived at the scene, they determined Drain was allegedly intoxicated and arrested her. The two 14-year-old girls were treated for minor injuries at Huntington Hospital at their request. A passenger in the Lexus was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Drain, 52, was charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger 15 Years Old or Younger (Leandra’s Law), Felony Driving While Intoxicated and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The BMW was impounded for evidence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.