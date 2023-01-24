Pedestrian killed after struck by two vehicles on LIE in Melville

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a

pedestrian on the Long Island Expressway on Jan. 22.

A man was driving a 2018 Ford F150 westbound on the Long Island Expressway by Exit 50 in Melville when he pulled to the side of the road and exited the vehicle. He then walked into the middle lane of the highway and was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu being operated by Oscar Urena at approximately 7:05 p.m. He was then struck by a second westbound vehicle, a 2007 Hummer being operated by Raphael Singleton.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead on

the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Neither

Urena, 40, of Franklin Square, or Singleton, 49, of Brentwood, were injured in the crash. The Ford

F150, Chevrolet Malibu, and Hummer were all impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact Second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252.