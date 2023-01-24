Video: Woman sought for multiple robberies in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly robbed multiple stores since December.

A woman entered Dunkin’, located at 1780 Middle Country Road, Ridge, on December 18 at approximately 12:05 p.m. and demanded cash. An employee did not comply and the woman fled without proceeds. The same woman entered Subway, located at 895 Montauk Highway, Shirley, on December 18 at approximately 12:20 p.m., displayed a knife and demanded cash. The woman fled with cash. The suspect entered Carvel, located at 51 Route 25A, Rocky Point, on January 9 at approximately 9:10 p.m., displayed a knife and demanded cash. The suspect fled with cash.

Detectives believe the woman also robbed Speedway, located at 1956 Route 112 in Coram, at approximately 10:50 p.m. on December 12 and displayed what appeared to be a knife.

For video of this incident, go to YouTube.com/scpdtv

Click on Wanted for Multiple Robberies 22-734047 et al

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.